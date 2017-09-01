Browns release Brock Osweiler

The Cleveland Browns made the decision to name rookie DeShone Kizer as starting quarterback and released Brock Osweiler on Friday.

The Cleveland Browns cut quarterback Brock Osweiler, the NFL team announced on Friday.

The Browns made the decision last weekend to name rookie DeShone Kizer their starting quarterback.

And the man expected to be the team's starter when training camp began is now out of a job.

Osweiler was released by the Browns as they began trimming their roster from 90 players to 53 before Saturday's deadline.

The Browns acquired the 26-year-old Osweiler from the Houston Texans in March, absorbing his four-year, $72million contract in the process.

Cleveland tried to find a trade partner to move him prior to April's NFL Draft, but found no takers. The Browns acquired a second-round pick from the Texans in the March trade, but they are still on the hook for Osweiler's guaranteed salary of $16m.

When the Browns began training camp, Osweiler was expected to be the starter until Kizer, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, was ready to start.

Kizer then outplayed Osweiler in the first two preseason games, leading the Browns to again seek a trade partner for the quarterback.

While trying to trade Osweiler, the Browns held him out of the team's final two preseason games.