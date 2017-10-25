Browns rookie Garrett placed in concussion protocol

Myles Garrett leads all rookies in sacks, but could miss this Sunday's Browns-Vikings game with a concussion.

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has been placed in concussion protocol, the team announced on Wednesday.

Garrett, the top pick in this year's draft, reported to Cleveland's facility on Tuesday with concussion-like symptoms.

The winless Browns are scheduled to depart for London on Thursday ahead of Sunday's game with the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham, and coach Hue Jackson said at a news conference there is still a possibility Garrett will make the trip.

Garrett missed the first four games of the regular season because of an ankle injury but made up for lost time when he sacked New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown on his first play from scrimmage in his Week 5 debut.

His four sacks over the last three weeks lead all rookies across the league.

The Browns also confirmed DeShone Kizer will start at quarterback against Minnesota despite being benched for Cody Kessler in their loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.