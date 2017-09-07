Browns rookie Myles Garrett out several weeks with high ankle sprain

The Cleveland Browns have confirmed rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will be out for at least a couple of weeks with an ankle sprain.

Myles Garrett's NFL debut has been delayed, the Cleveland Browns have announced.

The Browns' rookie defensive end and number one overall pick of this year's draft has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss several weeks, the team announced on Thursday.

Garrett's status will be updated in a couple weeks following further evaluation and rehabilitation, though reports have suggested the injury will keep him out four to six weeks.

The 21-year-old suffered the ankle injury during Wednesday's practice and was unable to finish the workout. He was later listed as limited on the team's injury report and underwent a series of tests to determine the severity of the problem.

Garrett had previously been hampered by an ankle sprain during his final season at Texas A&M last year and dealt with a minor foot issue in minicamp earlier this summer, but the injuries are not suspected to be related.

The Browns are scheduled to open the regular season Sunday in Cleveland against the Pittsburgh Steelers.