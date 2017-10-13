Bruce Arena got his second chance but failed to make the most of it

Perhaps Sunil Gulati put it best shortly after the most crushing loss in U.S. national team history. Addressing the media after Tuesday's catastrophic World Cup qualifying defeat to Trinidad & Tobago, the U.S. Soccer president tried to offer some context and said Bruce Arena wasn't a genius on Oct. 6 — when the U.S. crushed Panama 4-0 — and he wasn't an idiot on that fateful day in Couva.

No, Arena was neither a genius or idiot, but by the time he walked out of Ato Boldon Stadium with the look of a bankrupted gambler after losing the last of his cash, Arena was a failure. Though he was far from the only one to blame for that fact.

Arena resigned as U.S. head coach on Friday, a move that was a mere formality and one that felt like the sacrificing of a fall guy in order to buy some time while U.S. Soccer prepares its explanation for what went wrong, and plan for climbing out of a historic disaster.

"It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country’s national team, and as I leave that role today I am honored and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career," Arena said in a statement.

"When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate. Everyone involved in the program gave everything they hadfor the last 11 months, and in the end we came up short. No excuses. We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility."

In some ways, it's a sad ending for a coach who stepped into a mess that wasn't of his own creation. Arena wasn't the coach who led his team to a pair of losses to open the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. That was Jurgen Klinsmann. Arena wasn't the one who let Klinsmann continue on as coach after the 2015 Gold Cup debacle even after plenty of signs pointed to that being the right time to fire him. No, that was Sunil Gulati.