Bruce hits walk-off single as Indians top Royals for 22nd consecutive win

Cleveland were one strike away from losing their first game since August 23, but Francisco Lindor had other plans on Thursday.

The Cleveland Indians extended their winning streak in MLB to 22 games after overcoming the Kansas City Royals 3-2.

Lindor hit an RBI double off Royals closer Kelvin Herrera to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth at Progressive Field.

Jay Bruce secured the club's 22md consecutive win with a walk-off hit an inning later, scoring Jose Ramirez.

During the win streak, which began with a victory over the Boston Red Sox on August 24, the Indians have outscored their opponents 139-35 and trailed in only four of 189 innings.

The Royals jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Mike Moustakas RBI only to have Cleveland tie it on a Lonnie Chisenhall in the bottom of the third.

The scoreless stalemate latest until the sixth when Eric Hosmer doubled off starter Josh Tomlin, scoring Melky Cabrera.

Cleveland had the bases loaded in the eighth with one out, but pop-outs by Jay Bruce and Carlos Santana squandered a perfect opportunity for a comeback. Luckily, Lindor stepped up in the bottom of the ninth.

Wednesday's victory over the Detroit Tigers broke a tie with the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest streak by an American League (AL) team and left the Indians in a tie with a pair of National League (NL) teams, the 1935 Chicago Cubs and 1880 Chicago White Stockings (a franchise that later became the Cubs) at 21 in a row.

The 1916 New York Giants are generally cited as the all-time record-holders with 26 consecutive wins, but they did have a tie mixed into a 27-game unbeaten stretch. That 1-1 draw with the Pittsburgh Pirates came in the second game of a September 18 doubleheader after the San Francisco Giants had won 12 in a row, and they followed it up with 14 consecutive wins.