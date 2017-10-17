De Bruyne agent eyes Neymar, Mbappe-style wages for Manchester City star

Kevin De Bruyne's agent claims he will use Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as benchmarks when negotiating a new contract for the Manchester City midfielder.

De Bruyne has been in superb form for Pep Guardiola's side over recent weeks, scoring the winning goal against Premier League champions Chelsea at the end of last month before turning in a virtuoso display during Saturday's 7-2 demolition of Stoke City.

De Bruyne 17/10 to score v Napoli

The 26-year-old Belgium international told reporters in September that he expected talks to take place soon and that he was keen to extend a deal that still has three seasons to run after the current campaign.

City are understood to be paying De Bruyne in the region of £115,000 per week at present, but his representative Patrick De Koster believes the astronomical contracts handed to PSG duo Neymar and Mbappe this year provide relevant guidance for his client's value.

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City agent contract Neymar Mbappe More