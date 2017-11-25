De Bruyne discloses Mourinho dispute which led to Chelsea departure

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed how Jose Mourinho’s obsession with statistics led to disagreements and his departure from Chelsea.

The Blues put a deal in place for the Belgian midfielder back in 2012, but would offer him just nine first-team appearances before he was offloaded to Wolfsburg two years later.

A reluctance to trust a then emerging talent has come back to haunt Chelsea, with De Bruyne having developed into one of European football’s top creative influences.

He is now back in the Premier League shining for Manchester City and believes that despite being frustrated by his treatment at Stamford Bridge, everything has worked out for the best.

De Bruyne told The Times on his disputes with Mourinho: “I just said I can play. I have no statistics - two games, what do you want me to do?

