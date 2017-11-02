De Bruyne expecting to be at Man City for 'a long time' amid talk of new contract

Kevin De Bruyne is expecting to stay at Manchester City for “a long time”, suggesting that he will commit to fresh terms.

The Belgium international is already tied to a contract through to 2021, but is expected to see his fine form rewarded at the Etihad Stadium.

A new deal is being discussed, as revealed by Goal in October, with De Bruyne set to see his contribution of 25 goals and 45 assists in 104 outings for City recognised.

The 26-year-old has previously suggested that he is in no rush to put pen to paper, but he does admit to enjoying life under Pep Guardiola and sees his future in Manchester.

"Since Pep came to the club, he plays a style of football I like to play, so it makes it easy as a player," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

"I like it here, it is the perfect environment and since I came here there has been a lot of trust in me. I like the project they are doing from the moment I came here.

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City long stay More