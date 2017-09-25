De Bruyne open to Man City captaincy and hints at new contract

Kevin De Bruyne is delighted with his influential role at Manchester City and has suggested he is set to sign a new contract with the club.

The Belgium international has three assists from six games in the Premier League this season as his side sit joint top of the table.

Man City 10/11 to win PL

De Bruyne's displays have earned praise from coach Pep Guardiola, who claims the ex-Chelsea player is one of the best he has ever worked with.

The 26-year-old has become one of the most senior players at City and feels everything is going well at present.

“That shows that I'm on the right track and I’m one of the leaders of the team,” said De Bruyne. “I know I'm one of the five on the players council.

“For me, it was also nice to be seen as one of the more adult in the group. That's fun. That does not often happen. I'm the youngest of the five. We shall see [about the captaincy].

“I am very happy at City. Everything is going well for me. I have no reason to go anywhere else. The project City have is superb, so it's best for me.”

De Bruyne still has four years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, but he suggested a new deal is imminent as he targets a long-term stay.

“There has not really been a conversation,” he told reporters. “We both waited until the transfer window was over. They have spoken with [agent] Patrick (de Koster) in the summer: and said give us time to make the transfers and we speak after the summer.

“That will soon happen, I think. I'm not thinking it has to happen fast. I have a four-year contract. Whether I'm four, five or six years under contract, that does not change much, but it’s nice the club have so much confidence in me.”