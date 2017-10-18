Kevin De Bruyne: My row with David Silva was like arguing with my wife

Kevin De Bruyne has likened his row with Manchester City captain David Silva during the Champions League victory over Napoli to bickering with his wife after television cameras caught them having a heated discussion at half time.

De Bruyne had been trying to speak to the referee as the teams left the pitch, but was pushed away by Silva and did not appreciate the gesture.

The Belgium international, though, was in jovial mood after City had extended their winning run to ten games and they may only need one more victory in their Champions League group to ensure progress into the knockout phase.

Asked about his tiff with Silva, De Bruyne replied: “We just had a little discussion. A minute later, that’s forgotten. I have those discussions sometimes with my wife too. You too, I suppose. Sometimes it’s needed.

“Not everything is always positive. But this was something small. I wanted to ask something (to the 4th referee), but I wasn’t allowed to. But as I said. It’s nothing to make a big deal out of it. It happens sometimes.

"Let me talk! Let me talk! Let me talk!"



Kevin De Bruyne loses his cool with David Silva when trying to speak to the officials �� pic.twitter.com/t0x3QrbT61



— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2017

"Some people often say or see that I’m frustrated, but that wasn’t the case. I was just a bit annoyed. And for a minute I lost myself.

“One minute and it’s done. And I don’t mind. At the highest level a discussion can be good sometimes. To get everyone at their toes again.”

Although City looked relatively comfortable against Napoli, Pep Guardiola claimed afterwards that it was one of the best results of his time at the club and De Bruyne did not disagree.

“This wasn’t an easy game,” he added. “This is the Champions League, they are the leaders in the Serie A. I’d seen some games of them, because (my mate) Dries Mertens plays for them.