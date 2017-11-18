De Bruyne sets Premier League record with another Man City thunderbolt

The brilliant Belgian scored a stunning goal against Leicester City, and achieved a milestone in the process

Kevin De Bruyne has set a Premier League record after scoring yet another superb goal for Manchester City on Saturday.

The Belgium international scored City's second goal against Leicester City with a thunderous long-range drive, and has now had a hand in 50 Premier League goals - 16 goals, 34 assists - in just 76 appearances.

De Bruyne is subsequently the quickest out-and-out midfielder to reach the milestone in the history of the competition, beating the likes of Peter Beardsley, Robert Pires and Mesut Ozil.

Manchester City are in incredible form currently and have yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season, leading to speculation that they could go through the entire campaign unbeaten.

De Bruyne has scored twice this season in the Premier League, while also providing six assists.