Buffon's tears hurt me, admits Italy legend Dino Zoff

Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff admitted that it was the image of Gianluigi Buffon crying that really brought home to him what Italy's World Cup qualifying meltdown meant.

The Azzurri drew 0-0 with Sweden on Monday to crash out of the running for next year's finals in Russia, losing 1-0 on aggregate.

It was the first time in over 60 years that Italy have failed to qualify for a World Cup, and marks the end of an era for several players in the team.

Buffon, Daniele De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli have already retired from international duty in the wake of the disaster, and it is the Juventus goalkeeper's anguish that most stuck with Zoff.

“Seeing Buffon cry saddened me," the 1982 World Cup winner, who also represented Juve with distinction for over a decade, told Goal .

"Gigi is already a legend and he will realise it. Time, unfortunately, passes for everyone. But he has written important pages of football history.

