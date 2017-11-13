Buffon retires from Italy duty after World Cup failure

Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed his retirement from international play after Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The legendary goalkeeper had previously indicated his intention to step away from the Azzurri following the tournament in Russia. But Italy were eliminated from contention for the World Cup with a 0-0 second-leg draw against Sweden on Monday in Milan, as the visitors advanced on aggregate following a 1-0 win in the first leg.

It marked the first time the four-time World Cup winners had missed the finals since 1958.

The Juventus legend said he was not saddened by the end of his international career but rather the effect the result will have on Italian football.

"It’s disappointing," Buffon told Rai Sport while fighting back tears.

"Not for me, but for the football movement, because we failed at something that could've been truly important for the country. That is the only regret I have and certainly not that I am finishing my career, because time passes and it's only right.

