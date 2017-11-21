Buhle Mkhwanazi admits to frustration watching Bidvest Wits struggle from the sidelines

Mkhwanazi made his official start over the weekend and he helped the Students win 1-0 against Kaizer Chiefs

Bidvest Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi believes two wins on the trot is all they need to move off the bottom two and back into the PSL top eight.

“All the teams have been dropping points. If we can get two straight wins then we will be right back in the top eight,” Mkhwanazi told The Sowetan.

Wits have been struggling for form, and they are one place above the bottom of the table with eight points from nine games.

That said, back-to-back wins is all they need to find themselves amongst the early pace-setters, with Mamelodi Sundowns visiting Braamfontein on Tuesday.

With Mkhwanazi back in action, it gives Gavin Hunt the opportunity to rebuild the base that formed their title winning campaign last season.

The 27-year-old Mkhwanazi watched the club clinch its maiden title from the sidelines after a knee injury ruled him out for six months.

“It was tough to watch the team struggling from the sidelines and there was nothing I could do. Sometimes it can affect the recovery progress because you can rush to get back to help the team.

“It was frustrating because I could not do my job. But I am pleased I am at a professional club and my healing process went well,” Mkhwanazi concluded.