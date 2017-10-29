Buhle Mkhwanazi set to resume full Bidvest Wits training

The champions are set welcome back one of their influential figures this week after months on the sidelines due to a knee injury

Bidvest Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi is set to resume full training this week following his long injury layoff which kept him out of action since April this year.

The 27-year-old's absence has contributed to the Students' disastrous start this season.

He suffered the injury in a 2-0 win away to Highlands Park during last season’s championship winning campaign.

His absence has seen the Students slump to third from bottom, winning only twice in their opening seven matches, while conceding 11 goals in the process.

He is set to return to full training after recovering from a serious ACL ligament tear that required surgery.