Bulldogs chairman says sacked Hasler will not be compensated

Canterbury Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib says Des Hasler will not be entitled to a payout despite being sacked just five months after extending his contract.

Hasler paid the price for the Bulldogs' shortcomings this season when he was given the boot on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old signed a new deal with Canterbury until the end of the 2019 NRL season in April, but Dib stated that the departed coach will not be paid compensation.

"Back in April of 2017 we entered into a non-binding agreement with the coach," Dib told bulldogs.com.au.

"Des's contract ends in October 2017 and the board has made a decision not to renew that contract.

"Going forward there will be no liabilities moving forward for the next two years."

Dib added that high profile new recruits Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran, as well as the current crop of players, were made aware that Hasler would be relieved of his duties.

"The senior playing group were involved in the thorough review and I've spoken to some senior players and advised them of our decision," Dib said.

"We keep in constant contact [with new recruits] and I've spoken to both of them not long ago and advised them of the new direction of the club.

"They're looking forward to wearing the blue and white colours next year. With a new coach, CEO and marquee signings in 2018, the time is right."