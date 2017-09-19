Bulldogs give Hasler the boot

Despite ending the campaign with three consecutive wins, Canterbury Bulldogs failed to make the finals and that has cost Des Hasler dear.

Canterbury Bulldogs have sacked Des Hasler after a disappointing NRL campaign that saw them miss out on the finals.

For the first time in Hasler's six-season tenure, the Bulldogs failed to claim a top-eight spot and the club have decided a fresh approach is needed.

Chairman Ray Dib said in a statement on Tuesday: "Today, I informed Des Hasler and his management of our decision to pursue a new head coach for our club, effective immediately.

"These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect personally and professionally, however, the club believes the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary.

"The club will now begin its search for a new head coach and will provide further information once that process has been completed."

Hasler, who had just led Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles to the 2011 NRL title when he moved to Canterbury, started well at his new club, winning the minor premiership before losing the grand final to Melbourne Storm.

He suffered further grand final disappointment against South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014.

The 56-year-old agreed a new contract in April that was to take him through to 2019, but the club confirmed that agreement was non-binding.