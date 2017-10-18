Bulls' Mirotic out indefinitely after fight with team-mate

Nikola Mirotic will be sidelined indefinitely after a fight with Chicago Bulls team-mate Bobby Portis.

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is out indefinitely after getting into a fight with a team-mate during practice, the team said on Tuesday.

Mirotic, 26, suffered a concussion and facial fractures after a physical altercation with fellow forward Bobby Portis.

The Bulls, who open their season against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, confirmed the incident in a widely reported statement.

"Chicago Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic had a physical altercation during today's practice," the statement read.

"As a result of the incident, Mirotic suffered a concussion and maxillary fractures. Surgery is likely required. Mirotic is out indefinitely.

"The Bulls are evaluating disciplinary action. An update will be provided when applicable."

Mirotic signed a two-year, $27million contract to return to the team in the offseason.