Bulls 'willing to work with' Dwyane Wade on buyout

The Chicago Bulls are "willing to work with" Dwyane Wade if he is interested in a buyout of his contract, executive vice-president John Paxson says.

Wade picked up his $24million option for the 2017-18 season only days before the team traded Jimmy Butler, all but assuring that the Bulls would be in rebuilding mode in the foreseeable future.

If the 35-year-old is intent on playing for a championship contender as his career winds down, then Paxon says he will have to agree to a buyout that would be beneficial for Chicago.

However, the Bulls official admits no formal contact has been made with Wade.

"We haven't heard directly from Dwyane ... but we understand where he is at this time in his career. We're more than willing to work with him," Paxson said Thursday on 670 The Score in Chicago, adding that general manager Gar Forman has held conversations with Wade's representatives.

"There has to be something that is mutually agreed upon. It can't be something the player wins because that's what he wants. We have to do what's in our best interest.

"Like I said, Gar's having dialogue. We want to work with Dwyane because we respect him very much. If he doesn't want to be here, then we want to do it [the buyout].

"But again, the bottom line is always - and it has to be - that we have to do what's in our best interest.