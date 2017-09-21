Bundesliga Twitter mocks Christian Pulisic’s failed celebration

Christian Pulisic had a pretty good day in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Hamburg on Wednesday, but a little awkward moment meant it wasn’t quite perfect.

The attacker, who celebrated his 19th birthday Monday and was nominated for the Golden Boy award on Tuesday, capped his side’s dominating performance with the third goal in the victory, the club's 3,000 goal in Bundesliga play.

Pulisic went to slide in celebration, a move he’s done before, only this time it ended with an awkward tumble, though it wasn’t clear if it was intentional.

View photos Christian Pulisic goal celebration More

The Bundesliga Twitter account took notice, and decided to have a little fun with the teenager.

“Good job they've put that celebration on #FIFA18,” the account wrote.

The good news for Pulisic is that it looks like he may get plenty of opportunities to work on his goal celebrations this year. The attacker now has two goals in five Bundesliga games and has also scored in the DFB Pokal and German Super Cup this season for Dortmund.