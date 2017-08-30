Bundy hurls one-hit shutout as Orioles win sixth straight

The Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak in MLB to six thanks to pitcher Dylan Bundy.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy delivered a one-hit shutout in MLB, while the St Louis Cardinals helped Houston.

Bundy tossed nine innings of one-hit, two-walk ball to lead Baltimore to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners, and for good measure he struck out 12 batters along the way on Tuesday.

He now has five straight quality starts, three of which he went at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer runs.

The win marked the Orioles' sixth consecutive to move the club within 1.5 games of the Minnesota Twins for the second wildcard spot in the American League (AL).

Matt Carpenter has been touched by Hurricane Harvey from its start to its finish.

Carpenter was born in Galveston, Texas and went to high school in Missouri City at Elkins, both areas hit by the disaster.

He could see what was going on and pledged to help with Houston's relief. He promised to donate $10,000 for every home run he hit the rest of the year to Harvey relief. Pitcher Adam Wainwright matched his donation while the Cardinals matched it again.

In the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 10-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Houston got their first $30,000 from Carpenter, Wainwright and the Cardinals.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Miami Marlins 3-8 Washington Nationals

Seattle Mariners 0-4 Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox 3-0 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets 4-14 Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers 12-2 Houston Astros

St Louis Cardinals 10-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates 1-4 Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox 4-6 Minnesota Twins

Tampa Bay Rays 2-6 Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers 3-7 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-7 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants 3-6 San Diego Padres

GOLDSCHMIDT, RENDON STEP UP

It is hard to ignore Houston while it recovers from Hurricane Harvey. For players such as the Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt, who graduated high school from The Woodlands and the Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon, who graduated from Lamar, the city is not far from their mind. But their performances Tuesday did the city proud even while it is suffering. Goldschmidt homered in a two-for-four night while Rendon went two-for-three with four RBIs and a walk.

BAUTISTA STRUGGLES

Jose Bautista's poor month of August continued. The Blue Jays right fielder went 0-for-four with three strikeouts dropping his average to .207, which is the lowest his average has been since it stood at .193 on May 16. He is hitting a robust .180 in the month of August.

ARENADO GOES DEEP AGAIN

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado eclipsed the 30 home run plateau for the third straight season in his team's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

MARLINS AT NATIONALS

Stephen Strasburg (10-4, 3.10 ERA) has one of the best fastball-curveball combinations in all of baseball. Giancarlo Stanton is just 11 home runs away from passing Roger Maris' 61 home runs in a season which many consider the single-season home run record. Will Stanton inch closer in his chase for greatness?