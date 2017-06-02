Buoyant Tusker jet out for Tanzania with a strong squad

Veteran custodian Duncan Ochieng' as well as first choice David Okello and Byron Omondi will fight it out for the gloves

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker flew out to Tanzania on Friday bullish of lifting the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup.

The brewers, who are one of the four teams representing Kenya in the eight nation tournament, have picked their strongest squad for the competition as they bid to claim the trophy and the Sh3million up for grabs.

Veteran goalie Duncan Ochieng as well as first choice custodian David Okello and understudy Byron Omondi will fight for the gloves. Lead striker Allan Wanga, skipper James Situma, Brian Osumba, Danson Kago, Anthony Ndolo and Martin Kiiza also make up the squad.

The brewers are in pool ‘A’ together with local rivals AFC Leopards, Yanga and Singinda United.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers: Duncan Ochieng, David Okello, Byron Omondi; Defenders; Eugene Asike, Collins Shivachi, Martin Kiiza, James Situma, Llyod Wahome; Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Bryan Osumba, Sydney Ochieng, Moses Ndaula, Danson Kago, Abdul Hassan, Victor Ndinya, Ndolo Ekhaliani. Strikers: Allan Wanga, Mike Khamati, Clifford Alwanga, Stephen Owusu and Noah Wafula.