Burgess back for Papua New Guinea quarter-final

Forward Sam Burgess has recovered from a knee injury in time for a last-eight encounter with Papua New Guinea in Melbourne.

Sam Burgess has been passed fit to return to England's starting line-up for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final with Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Burgess suffered a knee injury during England's loss to Australia in their first game of the tournament, but is back for the last-eight encounter at AAMI Park

Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Josh Hodgson and Elliott Whitehead come back into the team in Melbourne after being rested for the victory over France last weekend.

Jonny Lomax is still sidelined with a calf injury, so Gareth Widdop will stay at full-back and Kevin Brown retains his place at stand-off alongside Luke Gale.

England head coach Wayne Bennett said: "We've just had a good week in Perth and I was glad to get the win against France. The players are aware of what needs fixing up from that game.

"We were very clinical in the first half but need to be more disciplined to make it more than that and turn it into an 80-minute display.

"We're back in Melbourne in familiar surroundings and have a big few days ahead of us in terms of preparation. Papua New Guinea have shown they can play and have got some quality in their side."