Burgess & Reynolds injured as Souths smash Bulldogs

With little to play for at ANZ Stadium, South Sydney Rabbitohs emerged victorious against Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

South Sydney Rabbitohs overcame the loss of captain Sam Burgess to overpower Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs 28-14.

The Rabbitohs saw Burgess struck down by a rib injury, while the Bulldogs lost Josh Reynolds to a calf complaint in the first half.

Though both players could be sidelined for the remainder of the NRL season, each sides' inability to make the play-offs perhaps softens the blow of their respective knocks.

Souths had victory in sight within 25 minutes as Bryson Goodwin and Alex Johnston tries opened up a lead that was stretched to 14 points at the interval by Adam Reynolds' penalty.

Chase Stanley scored early in the second period for the Bulldogs, but Johnston pounced on an error from Raymond Faitala-Mariner to score his 19th try of the season before the hosts dominance was underlined as Aaron Gray went over.

Bulldogs captain James Graham bulldozed his way to a first try in two years, but Souths still had the last word as Reynolds knocked over his sixth goal of the night following a handling error from kick-off.