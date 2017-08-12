Burkina Faso 2-2 Ghana: Black Stars hold Stallions in Ouagadougou

The two-time CHAN finalists are close to booking a ticket to the next edition following a good away result in the last round of qualifying

Ghana have put themselves in good position to reach the 2018 African Nations Championship after holding Burkina Faso to a 2-2 away draw in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

Sadick Adams and Gideon Waja scored for the Black Stars in the final round first leg qualifier, while Mohamed Sidney Sylla and Illiase Sawadogo were on target for the Stallions.

With the winners over two legs making it to Kenya 2018, the result leaves Ghana on the brink of returning to the championship after missing out on the last edition in Rwanda.

Coach Kwesi Appiah listed his best players in his starting XI, calling on the likes of Hearts of Oak linchpin Winful Cobbinah, who partnered Wafa's Gideon Waja in midfield.

Asante Kotoko's Sadick Adams led the lines, with support from Thomas Abbey, Patrick Razak and Emmanuel Gyamfi, the last two positioned on the wings.

After unsettled opening session, Adams opened the scoring on 17 minutes, converting from the spot after Cobbinah's free-kick struck a hand in the box.

The away side held on to the lead into the break but Burkina Faso hit back 13 minutes after recess through Mohamed Sidney Sylla.

In the 65th minute, Ghana were back in front through the effort of Waja who was put through by Cobbinah.

Illiase Sawadogo, however, spared the Stallions' blushes five minutes to full-time with the equalizer at Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou.

The return leg comes off next weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.