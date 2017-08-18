Burkina Faso's Cyrille Bayala rescues Sheriff

The 21-year-old was on song as the Moldovan side shared the spoils with the Militarians in a qualifying tie for Europe's second-tier club competition

Cyrille Bayala's goal helped Sheriff to a 1-1 draw with Legia Warszawa in the first leg of the Uefa Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

Kasper Haemaelaeinen gave the Polish side a lead in the 76th minute of the encounter.

But with three minutes before full time, Bayala ensured the Moldovan side left the Polish Army Stadium outfit with favourable result.

The Burkina Faso winger's goal sees Roberto Bordin's men head into next week's return fixture at the Sheriff Stadium with an away goal advantage as they aim to claim a spot in this season's Uefa Europa League group stage.