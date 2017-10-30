Dyche strengthens claim for Everton job as Burnley beat Newcastle

Burnley moved up to seventh place in the Premier League after Jeff Hendrick scored the only goal to sink Newcastle, who drop to ninth.

Jeff Hendrick hit a 74th-minute winner to ensure Sean Dyche celebrated five years in charge at Burnley with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

Dyche continues to be linked with the managerial vacancy at Everton and he again did his rising stock no harm as his side displayed the greater industry after half time to force a breakthrough in a game low on chances and quality.

Hendrick enjoyed an early opening entirely out of keeping with what was to follow, while Ayoze Perez was unable to find the net on a rare occasion when his partnership in attack with Joselu functioned.

After Hendrick's strike, Newcastle substitute Isaac Hayden and Javier Manquillo went close as the away team belatedly rallied in stoppage time but Burnley held out to ensure their manager's future will remain a hot topic.

Burnley's fourth win of the season moves them up to seventh in the table, with Newcastle dropping to ninth after having an unbeaten sequence of three matches broken.

READ MORE: De Bruyne doubts City can go unbeaten

READ MORE: Klopp explains what sets City apart

READ MORE: Kane could return for Real Madrid tie