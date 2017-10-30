Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Jeff Hendrick breaks resistance as Sean Dyche proves himself in possible audition for Everton role

Sean Dyche celebrated his fifth anniversary as Burnley with a victory. The concern at Turf Moor is whether he will remain in charge for another five games.

Every game currently feels like an audition for Dyche. The Leicester job may have passed him by, but Everton’s precarious position means any winning performance will grab attention. This was not a riveting Burnley triumph over Newcastle – secured through Jeff Hendrick’s 74th minute winner - but the kind of grinding victory that has become the club’s forte under Dyche’s tenure.

He finds a way to win. It is gritty rather than pretty, but the fact Burnley now look a comfortable mid-table side can not be dismissed lightly given their relative strengths.

Dyche was welcomed onto the pitch like a hero, and granted a similar ovation after the 1-0 win. Subconsciously, these fans know a decision may be looming. Ultimately, board members elsewhere will be determining if Dyche has done enough to warrant an interview and job offer.

Modern recruitment seems to be a matter of timing as much as an impressive CV. Dyche knows this would be a good moment to secure eye-catching results. Over the course of five years in East Lancashire he has performed admirably with a tight budget, but club’s with loftier ambitions remain suspicious.

Dyche has a dilemma. There must be times when he ponders playing a more expansive brand of football to show he has more then one trick, advising his defenders to shun the long diagonal ball and introducing themselves to midfielders.

