Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Jeff Hendrick breaks resistance as Sean Dyche proves himself in possible audition for Everton role
Sean Dyche celebrated his fifth anniversary as Burnley with a victory. The concern at Turf Moor is whether he will remain in charge for another five games.
Every game currently feels like an audition for Dyche. The Leicester job may have passed him by, but Everton’s precarious position means any winning performance will grab attention. This was not a riveting Burnley triumph over Newcastle – secured through Jeff Hendrick’s 74th minute winner - but the kind of grinding victory that has become the club’s forte under Dyche’s tenure.
He finds a way to win. It is gritty rather than pretty, but the fact Burnley now look a comfortable mid-table side can not be dismissed lightly given their relative strengths.
Dyche was welcomed onto the pitch like a hero, and granted a similar ovation after the 1-0 win. Subconsciously, these fans know a decision may be looming. Ultimately, board members elsewhere will be determining if Dyche has done enough to warrant an interview and job offer.
Modern recruitment seems to be a matter of timing as much as an impressive CV. Dyche knows this would be a good moment to secure eye-catching results. Over the course of five years in East Lancashire he has performed admirably with a tight budget, but club’s with loftier ambitions remain suspicious.
Dyche has a dilemma. There must be times when he ponders playing a more expansive brand of football to show he has more then one trick, advising his defenders to shun the long diagonal ball and introducing themselves to midfielders.
Then he remembers the risks, how most Premier League opponents have more expensive and higher quality players so trying to outpass them might provoke plenty of applause but will also inevitably lead to relegation.
So, indulging in what he calls ‘authentic optimism’, he adopts what many consider a more primitive style, thus leaving himself open to claims of being one-dimensional.
It is a harsh judgement, especially it could be argued to have any dimension would be an improvement on what is going on at Goodison Park at the moment.
Whatever the cyncism, a more curious glance is being cast towards Turf Moor by those in need of a new manager. Given his lack of firepower going into this fixture, Dyche might have considered this the perfect chance to prove to potential employers on Merseyside how he can coach a side lacking a high calibre striker.
In the absence of the injured Chris Wood, Dyche used Ashley Barnes as a target man rather than Sam Vokes. Newcastle keeper Rob Elliot’s uneasy start after a couple of testing crosses will have had Wood lamenting what might have been, Barnes evidently not possessing the same aerial prowess.
The pattern was set, both sides well-matched in the middle of the park – Newcastle marginally prettier – but hopeless whenever they approached the opposition penalty area.
Crosses were misdirected or overhit, and moments of encouragement ended in rushed shots. Christian Atsu wasted Newcastle best chance on 11 minutes.
Here was the essence of what separates the attractive sides from the functional.
Like Dyche, Rafa Benitez has set up his side primarily to avoid defeat. To evolve into a team that can compete further up will need creators and finishers of greater quality.
Jonjo Shelvey consistently demonstrated he can spot and deliver a pass, but he was usually deep in his own half when doing so, Burnley’s back four able snuff out danger.
The first shot on target came on 53 minutes, Nick Pope pushing away Ayoze Perez’s swerving right footer.
Only Burnley’s ceaseless capacity to be caught offside was more infuriating than the initial lack of attacking threat.
And on those rare occasions a Newcastle midfielder threatened a turn of pace, there was a tracker more than willing to take the tactical yellow card to prevent any meaningful outbreak of excitement – Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jack Cork took the preventative measures and accepted their caution.
This was evening where the winning of 50-50 challenges was generating most spectator satisfaction and Burnley are adept at those.
But there is diligence to Dyche’s side and it paid off on 74 minutes with one of their few attacks.
Cork and Gudmundsson combined, and the former’s shot force Elliot to save. Gudmundsson’s attempted shot turned into a cross, enabling Hendrick to control and beat the stranded Newcastle keeper.
It was tough on the visitors, who had looked comfortable, if punchless.
Benitez sent on Dwight Gayle in search of a point, but the urgency came too late. Isaac Hayden’s injury time strike, again saved by Pope, was as close as they came.
Newcastle were limp. Benitez has already shown in a glittering career there is more to his sides than this, and with the right tools Newcastle will evolve.
For Dyche, the wait to see if he will be granted a similar opportunity at a club of such stature continues.