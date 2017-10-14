Burnley 1 West Ham United 1: Andy Carroll recklessness costs Slaven Bilic chance of rare away-day victory
When the flow of this game was crudely interrupted twice by the elbow of Andy Carroll within two first-half minutes the probability of West Ham recording their first away victory this season dissipated.
Since their last win on the road – ironically at Burnley in May – Slaven Bilic’s team have frequently been all too guilty of exhibiting a certain frailty outside London.
Yet despite shipping 10 goals, en-route to three defeats from four away from home any signs of infirmity appeared to have been banished early in this encounter. The robust nature of their defending was matched by their precision in possession which was also buoyed by the pace of Javier Hernandez and Michail Antonio.
Antonio offered the first threat in the 8th minute, dashing through midfield. His curled shot was comfortably saved by Nick Pope.
Burnley’s first opportunity crafted by Steven Defour, presented itself to Chris Wood but his header lacked the power and direction to trouble Joe Hart.
West Ham capitalised six minutes later with Burnley guilty of defensive folly on a Sunday League scale. Hart’s long punt forward travelled some 70-yards down the centre of the pitch, and when it deceived the Burnley central defender Ben Mee, Antonio was clear.
The winger darting in off the right, flicked the ball beyond Pope’s reach before dispatching it into the net. It was a richly deserved advantage even if the manner from which it came was farcical.
West Ham were still largely in command when the stupidity of Carroll threatened to undermine their collective efforts. Having taken offence to a challenge by James Tarkowski moments earlier, the red mist descended as the forward biliously attempted to deliver his own retribution.
His first attempt, an elbow that landed on Tarkowksi ensured a booking in the 25th minute and should have assured restraint prevailed thereafter. Instead he recklessly launched himself at Ben Mee just two minutes later. This time his transgression was more grievous and might have deserved a straight red card, never-mind the second yellow that duly followed.
With Burnley largely subdued, West Ham retained their control even with 10-men and should have scored a decisive second goal after the interval. Antonio was inches from connecting to Manuel Lanzini’s driven cross. A wonderful move involving Hernandez and Lanzini cut the hosts apart but Pope athletically clawed Antonio’s shot away from goal.
Burnley had their opportunities as the game drew to its conclusion. Substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s rasping drive hit the post and rebounded on to Hart’s back before the England goalkeeper had realised what had happened. Hart then denied Defour, as the pressure mounted and finally told.
The Burnley reprieve, delivered by the head of Chris Wood in the 85th minute maintained their best start to a Premier League campaign and assured the focus returned to Carroll’s temperament.