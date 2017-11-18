Old boy Cork stars as Dyche's men win again

Burnley recorded three successive wins for the first time in the Premier League after Jack Cork inspired a 2-0 victory over Swansea City.

Jack Cork inspired Burnley to a 2-0 win against former side Swansea City on Saturday, earning his new employers a third straight top-flight victory for the first time in the Premier League era.

Sean Dyche's men keep pace with the Premier League's top six after cruising to a comfortable victory against the lacklustre Swans, who remain one place off the bottom off the table.

Cork made his England debut in a brief cameo against Germany in the international break and he scored the opener at Turf Moor, heading in a terrific left-wing cross from Robbie Brady.

READ MORE: Burnley v Swansea - how the match unfolded

Another of Burnley's Republic of Ireland contingent set up the second before the half-time break, Jeff Hendrick capitalising on more slack defending to play in Ashley Barnes, who slammed home his first Premier League goal since April.

Under-pressure Paul Clement introduced Wilfried Bony for the ineffective Jordan Ayew at the interval and the powerful striker breathed life into Swansea's limp attack without ever threatening Nick Pope's goal.

With Burnley having only conceded two home goals this season a fightback from the visitors was always unlikely, even though they had beaten the Clarets in all four previous Premier League meetings between the sides, and Clement may now face awkward questions over his future.

Ben Mee headed a deep right-wing Brady corner wide of the far post before Matt Lowton's wildly hacked clearance almost ended in a spectacular own goal in a low-key opening.

Steven Defour tested Lukasz Fabianski twice in quick succession before the goalkeeper saved a downward Barnes header from a fine Lowton centre as the hosts built up momentum.

And Swansea could do little about a flowing move after 29 minutes that provided Cork with his first league goal since swapping the Liberty Stadium for Turf Moor in July.