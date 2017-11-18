Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Jack Cork helps heap more pressure on former manager Paul Clement

When the Swansea manager Paul Clement asserted that he had few regrets over the departure of Jack Cork to Burnley in the summer perhaps he should have added a disclaimer to cover this fixture.

Cork’s form since his move to East Lancashire has already brought international recognition, for a player, who at 28 must have wondered if his opportunity had passed. Here he reprised the familiar role of a player haunting his former employers.

Given the visitor’s dire predicament there was a certain inevitability that Cork would add his own contribution to the miserable sequence of results that has submerged Swansea into a relegation battle for the second season running and is threatening to end Clement’s tenure in South Wales.

Only a point divided Burnley and Swansea last term but the opening half an hour outlined the markedly disparate ambitions that both will have during the remainder of this campaign.

Burnley, who continue to exceed expectations drove at the visitors and could have fashioned a winning margin inside twenty minutes. Ben Mee headed wide early on from a corner. Lukasz Fabianski, then recovered from his own dreadful attempt to clear to prevent Steven Defour from scoring in the 15th minute, as a period in which the Polish goalkeeper was overly extended began.

A rasping drive from Defour was pushed away by Fabianski who then found himself scrambling to save an Ashley Barnes header and Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s strike from distance. There was a delightful simplicity though to Burnley’s opening goal which finally cut through Clement’s team.

Cork collected possession. Dashing forward he flicked the ball wide and continued his progress. His run, one of a typical English central midfielder from yesteryear saw him advance unmarked into the Swansea penalty area, where he emphatically headed Robbie Brady’s precision cross beyond Fabianski.