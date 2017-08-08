Burnley 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Can Sean Dyche's Clarets finally establish themselves?

What’s changed?

Last year, Burnley were merely hoping to keep their heads above water. It will be no different this time around, but there will be a new confidence about the club after they managed to upset every pre-season prediction and stay up against the odds.

It was, in retrospect, a remarkable achievement. The east Lancashire club had the top flight’s smallest wage budget by some distance but disciplined organisation and the arrogance of their opponents meant that relegation rarely looked on the cards.

There is reason for caution, though. Last August, it always seemed likely that three other teams would finish worse off. This time, the margins are much finer. Burnley’s early home form gave them space to breathe but the underlying numbers were always alarming and they gradually began to fall away in the second half of the season.

The Clarets were actually close to being dragged back into a relegation battle during the final few weeks of the campaign until their first victory away from home, a 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, came three weeks after the Grand National.

Burnley are, however, one of the few clubs in the Premier League's lower reaches for whom relegation would not lead to fears of ruin. The last time they lost their top-flight status they regained it a year later as Championship champions. In Sean Dyche, they have a manager who has shown an ability to make the most of limited resources, and one who now has both second-tier promotions and top-flight survivals under his belt.

This is a sensible club that prides itself upon being sensible. The question is, in the Premier League, is simply being sensible really enough?

Who’s in?

Burnley rival Bournemouth for the top flight’s most Anglo-Saxon squad and their business this summer has done nothing to change that.

Charlie Taylor, a talented full-back signed from Leeds United, is the most exciting of four additions, while Jack Cork’s arrival from Swansea City will add steel to to the midfield.

The Liverpudlian Republic of Ireland international Jon Walters and Salford-born Scot Phil Bardsley both come to Turf Moor from Stoke City.

Who’s out?

The loss of Michael Keane to Everton was expected but he is unlikely to be replaced, with James Tarkowski expected to fill in alongside the dependable Ben Mee.

George Boyd has been released, signing a two-year contract with Sheffield Wednesday, and Joey Barton is also no longer with the club, let go while he serves a 13-month ban for betting on football matches.

How are they going to line up?

Burnley had much to thank Tom Heaton for last season. England’s third-choice goalkeeper is certain to start and likely to impress again this term.

Matthew Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski and Stephen Ward will start as the first-choice, deep-lying, disciplined back four, while Cork and one of either Steven Defour or Jeff Hendrick will shield them.

Robbie Brady is a player capable of magic moments and will provide some spark on left flank, while supporters will hope to see more of Johann Berg Gudmundsson on the right.

Walters will rival Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes and the talented but erratic Andre Gray for a place up top.

What’s the one big question that must be answered?

Can the home form hold? The 33 points picked up at Turf Moor was only one less than Manchester United managed at Old Trafford but the top flight’s second-worst away record meant Dyche’s side were not truly clear of the drop until the finals weeks of the season.

