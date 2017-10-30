Burnley's Dyche not distracted by Everton links

Sean Dyche insists the prospect of being offered the manager's job at Everton will not distract him from the task in hand at Burnley.

Dyche showed once again why he is a man in demand as his well-drilled and tenacious side rose to seventh in the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Turf Moor on Monday.

Jeff Hendrick struck 16 minutes from time on the end of a magnificent cross from Johann Gudmundsson, although the looming Goodison Park vacancy was inevitably on the post-match agenda.

Asked on Sky Sports what would happen if Everton made an approach, Dyche replied: "I just keep getting on with my job, as simple as that.

"We just keep getting on with it. That's my focus and my team's focus

"We take each game as it come and we work on that, moving forward again. We keep that clarity of thought and I keep that clarity of thought myself."

Ashley Barnes, Burnley, Florian Lejeune, Newcastle More