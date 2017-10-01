Burnley's impressive win makes Sean Dyche a coach Everton must consider to replace Ronald Koeman

Goodison Park was still empty enough to hear the shouts of the players and their coaches above Coldplay on the public address system. Perhaps much should be taken from the warm-ups taking place at each end of the ground. It was not that Everton were doing anything particularly wrong but listen to Burnley and you begin to really appreciate the role of preparation and attitude behind this team’s accomplishments.

Essentially, it was a game of piggy-in-the-middle only at match-speed and there were repercussions when standards slipped below expected levels. There came a fierce audible reprimand from first team coach Tony Loughlan for Chris Wood when the powerful centre forward did not stretch to intercept a slightly loose pass from James Tarkowski, the centre back. It meant the next time the chance came for Wood to win the ball, he lunged into a challenge with Jack Cork. Cork was in heap but back on his feet seconds later, ready to receive possession. Kick-off was still 20 minutes away.

Loughlan’s coaching career began under Roy Keane at Sunderland and it continued at Ipswich Town when Keane went there as manager. Loughlan, Keane, as well as Sean Dyche and Dyche’s assistant at Burnley, Ian Woan, all started their professional playing careers together under Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest in the early 1990s. It is imaginable that this shared experience would influence a collective way of thinking about football and the required measures for success.

This proved to be another day that makes you think about whom Everton will look towards when Ronald Koeman eventually departs; whether, indeed, Dyche should be amongst the considerations as a replacement.

The game’s most significant moment triggered thoughts of all the possibilities. It did not help Koeman that Jeff Hendrick’s opening goal involved the help of Ashley Williams, who was the only Everton defender that did not see the danger when Scott Arfield supplied Stephen Ward. Had Williams done so, then Ward would have been offside. Williams is enduring a nightmare season and he, indeed, is one of those short-term signings made by Koeman at considerable cost that initially might encourage some supporters because few teams achieve anything without the right sort of experience, though others will insist it says something about Koeman – that he doesn’t care about forking out nearly £60million on Williams and a near 28-year-old Gylfi Sigurdsson because he knows he might not be around to deal with the consequences of low sell-on fees in a few years’ time.

