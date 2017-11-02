Burnley boss Dyche weary as Everton links rumble on

Burnley's players have been told they have no reason to lose focus on a fine start to the season amid Sean Dyche being linked to Everton.

Sean Dyche insists lingering speculation linking him with the job at Everton will not distract him and his Burnley squad as their collective stock continues to rise.

Dyche has been strongly associated with the vacancy at Goodison Park, although former Sunderland, England and Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has emerged as a surprise favourite in recent days.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton, with Burnley riding high in seventh following Monday's 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United, Dyche entertained the inevitable enquiries about Everton with a studied weariness.

Asked whether there had been any approach from Everton, he said: "I just keep getting on with my job – the same as I did last week, the same as I did the week before.

"You can probably show the press conference from last week if we keep going down that question."

Dyche believes his situation is no different to those experienced by his players when they have been linked with big-money moves – Michael Keane's close-season switch, coincidentally to Everton, standing as the latest example at Turf Moor.

"They've got no reason not to focus on their jobs," he said. "We continue to get on with business. It's something they've become accustomed to in recent years

