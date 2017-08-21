Burnley complete Chris Wood signing in club-record £15million deal from Leeds

Burnley have announced the club-record signing of Chris Wood from Leeds on a four-year deal.

The New Zealand striker rose to prominence by finishing as the Championship's leading scorer with 27 goals last season and will now get his chance to shine in the top flight under Sean Dyche.

The Clarets did not disclose the sum paid to Leeds for Wood but it is understood it is in the region of £15million surpassing more than the £13m they paid for Robbie Brady from Norwich earlier this year.

"My ambition has been to play in the Premier League for years," Wood told the . "This is a club that wants to stay in the Premier League for years to come and it's going that way. I've had tastes of being in there but I've never had the chance to give it a proper bash. Coming here I feel I've got a proper opportunity to do that. I've never started a Premier League game and this what I want to do.

"The squad has done fantastically over the last couple of years to put themselves in the position they are now. There have been some great additions this summer, which I'm sure has given everyone an added boost, to move forward and cement us as a Premier League team and looking on further up the league."

Wood, who has scored 20 times in 52 appearances for New Zealand, added: "The manager has given me a lot of confidence and backed me to bring me here, which is what you want.

"I've still got a lot of good years ahead of me. I've got lots of ambitions to achieve in the future. I've got goals and dreams that I want to achieve and it starts here."