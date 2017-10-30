Burnley mark five years of Sean Dyche with battling win over Newcastle thanks to Jeff Hendrick strike

It was only Burnley’s third home goal of the Premier League season so far and for long periods of this contest, it looked like it may never come, but Jeff Hendrick’s high, emphatic finish ultimately proved enough for Sean Dyche to mark the fifth anniversary of his appointment at Turf Moor with a valuable win.

Dyche is the Premier League’s third longest-serving manager and it is performances like these which form the foundations of his remarkable body of work in east Lancashire. This was an even contest against Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle United, who like Burnley have quietly impressed at the start of the new season.

Little separated the two hard-working if limited sides and on balance, Benitez will feel as though defeat is a harsh outcome, but under Dyche, this Burnley side has picked up a habit of doing just enough to win.

Turf Moor has a reputation for being something of a fortress, but Burnley began the night having only won one of their past seven home league matches and that against a pointless Crystal Palace on the brink of sacking Frank de Boer.

