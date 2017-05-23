Burnley release Barton following betting ban

Burnley have released Michael Kightly and Joey Barton, while George Boyd and Paul Robinson are in talks over new contracts.

Joey Barton has been released by Burnley after receiving an 18-month ban from all football activity over betting rule breaches.

The 34-year-old was out of contract at Turf Moor and, following his lengthy suspension for placing more than 1,000 bets over a 10-year period, Barton's second spell at the club has ended.

Barton previously indicated he would be forced into early retirement as a result of the ban unless its length was reduced on appeal.

Dyche hailed the impact of the one-time England international and Michael Kightly, who has also been released after three seasons with the club.

"Joey leaves us for the obvious reasons after he has again been a big part of what we have achieved this season," Dyche said.

"Equally, Kights has been a great servant of the club and always a tremendous person to have around the group.

"Both players have had a big effect on what we have done during their time at Turf Moor and we wish them well, as we do all those leaving this summer."

A club statement announced talks over the future of winger George Boyd and veteran goalkeeper Paul Robinson are ongoing, while full-back Jon Flanagan has returned to Liverpool at the end of his loan spell.