Burnley vs Arsenal live: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez are expected to start for Arsenal against Burnley: Getty

Arsenal will look to back up last weekend’s north London derby victory over Tottenham with another win when they take on high-flying Burnley, who are currently level on points with the Gunners and sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table. Follow the latest here.

Burnley vs Arsenal kicks off at 14:00 GMT

Arsenal can overtake Tottenham and Liverpool and move into top four with victory

A win for Burnley would see Clarets move into fourth

Arsenal to make wholesale changes to recall likes of Sanchez, Özil and Lacazette

Welbeck available after being substituted at half-time in midweek

Wood back for Burnley after being rested

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures:

Friday

West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City

Saturday

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-3 Watford

Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Sunday

Southampton vs Everton – 13:30

Burnley vs Arsenal – 14:00

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – 16:00