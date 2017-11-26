Burnley vs Arsenal live: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Jack Watson
Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez are expected to start for Arsenal against Burnley: Getty

Arsenal will look to back up last weekend’s north London derby victory over Tottenham with another win when they take on high-flying Burnley, who are currently level on points with the Gunners and sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table. Follow the latest here.

  • Burnley vs Arsenal kicks off at 14:00 GMT
  • Arsenal can overtake Tottenham and Liverpool and move into top four with victory
  • A win for Burnley would see Clarets move into fourth
  • Arsenal to make wholesale changes to recall likes of Sanchez, Özil and Lacazette
  • Welbeck available after being substituted at half-time in midweek
  • Wood back for Burnley after being rested

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures:

Friday

West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City

Saturday

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-3 Watford

Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Sunday

Southampton vs Everton – 13:30

Burnley vs Arsenal – 14:00

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – 16:00

