Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League: live score updates

1:14PM

Claret everywhere

Arsenal are the first of the Premier League's nominal Big Guns to visit Turf Moor this season. On the evidence of Burnley's away form against the others, they have perfected the art of being a thorn in an illustrious side: Dyche has masterminded wins at Chelsea and Everton, and well-earned points at Tottenham and Liverpool

Although, despite all the statistical foundation, I can't help but wonder if the reason Burnley block so many shots is simply James Tarkowski's lower body pic.twitter.com/8TtL9R97sT — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) November 25, 2017

The basis of these giant-tamings has been a defensive strategy aimed at suffocating billion-pound forward lines.

“The way it is designed is to put a player in a position that it is statistically, visually and from experience, harder to score from,” Dyche says. And even when a shot is allowed to happen, there's usually a Burnley body in the way - they've blocked more attempts than any Premier League team this season.

1:06PM

Team news!

Burnleyare as expected: imposing.

Arsenal, meanwhile, make one change. Mesut Ozil - the DMA R/L/C hero of the derby last weekend - is under the weather, so Alex Iwobi gets the nod.

�� Just one change to last weekend’s @premierleague XI as @alexiwobi comes in for @MesutOzil1088, who misses out with illness#BFCvAFCpic.twitter.com/alf82VRuWn — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 26, 2017

1:02PM

A Test of Character™

Burnley v Arsenal.

Sean Dyche v Arsene Wenger.

Ben Mee v Alexis Sanchez.

For any devotees of the enduring tough-place-to-go cliché, this is a fixture to warm the cockles. Arsenal - for whom each Premier League fixture is somehow yet another definitive test of their mettle - arrive at Turf Moor with a cunning, rock-solid north London derby win under their belts.