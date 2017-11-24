Burnley vs Arsenal: Team news and prediction for Sunday's game
What is it?
Why, it's only the Premier League meeting between high-flying Burnley – seventh in the table – and Arsenal who are one place above Sean Dyche's side by way of goal difference. Both sides have 22 points.
When is it?
Sunday Nov 26, 2017.
What time is kick-off?
Referee Lee Mason will get the match at Turf Moor under way at 2pm (GMT). Mason, incidentally, will be joined by Harry Lennard and Matthew Wilkes who will be running the lines while Jonathan Moss, no not the drummer from Culture Club, will be fourth official.
What TV channel is it on?
It is not on the telly. Sad news, eh? However, if you want to keep abreast of the happenings down at Turf Moor then fear not, bookmark this here page and join us from around 1pm for our live minute-by-minute commentary.
What is the team news?
Chris Wood is set to return to the Burnley starting line-up for their Premier League game with Arsenal. Wood missed last week's 2-0 win over Swansea following his late arrival back from World Cup play-off duty with New Zealand, but is expected to replace Ashley Barnes in the starting line-up.
Jon Walters and Dean Marney are making steady progress with knee injuries but are not ready to figure, while goalkeeper Tom Heaton is still out after his shoulder operation.
Provisional squad: Pope, Lindegaard, Lowton, Long, Mee, Taylor, Ward, Tarkowski, Bardsley, Defour, Brady, Ulvestad, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, Arfield, Gudmunsson, Vokes, Barnes, Wood.
Arsenal will recall a host of first-team regulars for their trip to Turf Moor. Arsène Wenger made 11 changes for Thursday's Europa League defeat at Cologne but his side on Sunday will likely resemble that which beat Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend.
Santi Cazorla (ankle) is the only absentee for Arsenal with Danny Welbeck in contention despite coming off at half-time in Germany having recovered from a recent groin problem.
Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Mustafi, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerín, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Özil, Walcott, Sánchez, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette, Giroud.
What are they saying?
"It is an opportunity to measure ourselves against one of the top clubs in the division. It's about building on what we have been doing and so far we have been doing well with that.
"There is no exact measurement – beyond the result, it is about how you are performing against the most powerful teams over a season.
"It is about the bigger picture and how the team is moving forward on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche
What are the odds?
Burnley to win:5/1
Draw: 7/2
Arsenal to win: 8/15
What's our prediction?
Sean Dyche's Burnley are emerging as one of the surprise packages of the season and the visit of Arsene Wenger has all the makings of another upset.
Arsenal have regularly come unstuck at difficult venues and a Burnley win would take Dyche's men above them in the Premier League table.
Prediction: Burnley 1 Arsenal 1