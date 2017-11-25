Burnley vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

High-flying Burnley will go in search of a fourth win in a row when they host Arsenal at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The unfancied Clarets are level on points with the Gunners after 12 games, earning manager Sean Dyche recommendations for the vacant Everton job.

But the Englishman looks set to stay at Burnley for now and will test himself against Arsene Wenger and the Gunners for a place in the top six.

Game Burnley vs Arsenal Date Sunday, November 26 Time 14:00 GMT / 09:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television or by stream.