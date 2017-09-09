Burnley vs Crystal Palace: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Crystal Palace have made a torrid start under former Barcelona and Ajax defender Frank de Boer, with his job seemingly already on the line. The Dutchman has overseen three losses from three, including a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

Burnley, in contrast, have been characteristically solid under Sean Dyche so far, chalking up a win, a draw and a defeat. Record signing Chris Wood’s injury-time strike away to Spurs typified the never-say-die approach instilled by the manager, whose players appear pre-programmed to scrap for every loose ball.

Dyche’s signings appear to be settling nicely at Turf Moor, too, with former Southampton midfielder Jack Cork catching the eye in the Clarets’ shock win at Chelsea. Nakhi Wells is a young, hungry striker with a point to prove, and if Wood can conjure up more moments like his Spurs equaliser, Burnley’s fans will be happy indeed.

Palace have potential at the moment, if little else. One cause for optimism is the fact that, with the exception of Neymar, Wilfried Zaha attempted more dribbles than anyone in Europe’s top five leagues last term. Furthermore, the Ivorian actually had a marginally higher dribbling success rate than – wait for it – Lionel Messi.

Granted, Zaha is far from the finished article, as any Man United fan will testify, but with someone like him in their ranks, De Boer and Palace should not be fearful of anyone, let alone Burnley. Dyche’s side will certainly not be complacent.

What time does it start?

Burnley vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 13:30 on Sunday 10th September.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 13:30. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

View photos The 25-year-old scored a late equaliser against Spurs on his debut (AFP/Getty Images) More

Chris Wood: The club-record £15m striker should play at Turf Moor for the first time, and will be especially keen to impress those Burnley fans sceptical of his fee and pedigree (perhaps it’s just his unglamorous name).

Best stat…

9: Burnley’s 9-0 win over Crystal Palace in February 1909 is their joint-biggest win of all time, in any competition.

Remember when…





This seven-goal Championship thriller from 2012 will be etched into the memories of many a Palace fan. Where Eagles dare, as they say…

Player to watch…

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: The midfielder has been a shining light for Palace so far, and has already garnered praise from high places. De Boer described him as a “fantastic player”, and Eagles chairman Steve Parish believes he has “all the tools” to become an England regular in the future.

Past three meetings…

Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 2 (Barnes, Gray), Premier League, April 2017

Burnley 3 (Vokes, Gudmundsson, Barnes) Crystal Palace 2 (Wickham, Benteke), Premier League, November 2016

Burnley 2 (Mee, Ings) Crystal Palace 3 (Gayle, Puncheon, Gayle), Premier League, January 2015

Form guide…

Burnley: LLWLWD

Crystal Palace: WLLLWL

Odds…

Burnley to win: 5/4

Crystal Palace to win: 9/4

Draw: 11/5