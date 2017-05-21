Burnley vs West Ham: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Burnley and West Ham round off their respective seasons at Turf Moor with little other than pride and league position play for.

It has been a successful season for the Clarets, with Sean Dyche’s team surpassing all expectations to comfortably secure their Premier League status for another year. They start the final round of fixtures in 15th place but could finish as high as 11th if they beat the Hammers and results elsewhere go their way.

For the London side, it has been an underwhelming campaign for Slaven Bilic and his players following last year’s seventh place finish and subsequent move to the London Stadium. The Croatian manager’s future remains unclear but if he stays, he will not get away with a repeat performance of a season that has seen the Hammers claim just 11 wins and 42 points.

Mark Noble, Cheikhou Kouyate and Michail Antonio all recently underwent surgery in a bid to be fit for the start of next season, while the extent of Andy Carroll’s groin injury is still unknown. The hosts have no new concerns and could be unchanged from last week’s defeat to Burnley.

What time does it start?

Burnley vs West Ham United kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Michael Keane: The Burnley defender’s form during the club’s successful fight against relegation has won him many admirers. With Manchester United and Liverpool said to be interested in his services, the 24-year-old will be hoping to impress with one final big performance.

It could be Michael Keane's last game for Burnley today (Getty)

Weird /best stat…

20: The number of fewer points West Ham have accumulated compared to the same stage of last season. The Hammers’ haul of 62 points in 2015/16 were enough to secure a Europa League place.

Remember when…

The Hammers scraped a 1-0 win over the Clarets when these two teams last locked horns in December of last year. Mark Noble clinched the three points by reacting first after seeing his penalty saved by Tom Heaton.

Player to watch…

Ashley Fletcher: The 21-year-old has made just three starts in all competitions for West Ham this season, scoring once. If Bilic hands him a rare place in the starting eleven on Sunday, the youngster will be eager to break his Premier League duck.

Past three-meetings…

West Ham United 1 (Noble) Burnley 0, Premier League, December 2016

West Ham United 1 (Noble) Burnley 0, Premier League, May 2015

Burnley 1 (Boyd) West Ham United 3 (Sakho, Valencia, Cole), Premier League, October 2014

Form guide…

BURNLEY: DLLWDL

WEST HAM UNITED: WDDDWL

Odds…

Burnley to win: 27/20

West Ham United to win: 39/20

Draw: 12/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

