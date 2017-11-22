Burundi name ex-Sofapaka ace for Cecafa tourney

Rakaz hit the headline when he joined Batoto Ba Mungu on a staggering Sh2.1 million deal from Burundian, Lydia Ludic Burundi Academic in 2014

Burundi has named a strong squad for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge set to kick off on December 3 in Kenya.

The 25-man squad released by Olivier Niyungeko, will have one familiar face to Kenyan footbal audience; former Sofapaka forward, Abdul Razak.

Rakaz hit the headline when he joined Batoto Ba Mungu on a staggering Sh2.1 million deal from Burundian, Lydia Ludic Burundi Academic in 2014.

Razak later moved to the South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns in 2015.

Burundi are in group with record champions, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Host Kenya landed Libya, Tanzania, Zanzibar and Rwanda in a tough group A.

The regional games will kick off on December 3 to December 17 in Kisumu, Kakamega and Nakuru Counties.

Burundi Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nahimana Jonathan, Rukundo Onesime, Mutombolo Fabie; Defenders: Ndoriyobija Eric, Harerimana Rashid Leon, Moussa Omar, David Nshimirimana, Barisinze Nassor, Ndukumana Tresor, Mwenebantu John, Kamana Ismael; Midfielders: Kwizera Pierre, Duhayindavyi Gael, Urasenga Cedrick, Ndayishimiye Youssouf, Nahimana Shasiri, Hererimana Moussa, Ndikumana Moussa; Forwards: Silim Saidi, Iddy Muselemu , Moussa Mossi, Shabani Hussein, Shaka Bienvienue, Mavugo Laudit, Abdul Razak.