Busch wins to earn championship race berth

Kyle Busch overtook his team-mate Denny Hamlin and held on for the win as the majority of the field wrecked at the finish.

Kyle Busch is heading to the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series championship race after a wild, overtime sprint to the finish at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.

Joey Logano spun with nine laps remaining in the opening race of the Round of 8 after trying to get to finish with a tire rub, bringing out the caution with team-mate Brad Keselowski leading.

Keselowski opted for the high side on the restart but was pushed up the track after contact with Chase Elliott.

With three laps to go, Denny Hamlin spun Elliott, who wrecked into the wall from the lead.

"Yep, he definitely wrecked me," Elliott said in his team's radio after the wreck, clearly frustrated he is still winless after 75 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series races.

After the overtime restart, Busch overtook his team-mate Hamlin and held on for the win as the majority of the field wreck at the finish.

Following the race, Elliott confronted Hamlin, upset that he was wrecked, costing him a win despite leading 123 laps on the night.