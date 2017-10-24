Bush will retire if he doesn't play this season

Veteran running back Reggie Bush said: "I still want to play, but if it doesn't happen this year, then I'm going to retire."

After 11 seasons on an NFL roster, Reggie Bush remains unsigned in 2017 and the Super Bowl champion could be set to retire.

Free agent Bush is hopeful of playing this season, but if a team does not sign him it is likely the 32-year-old running back will retire.

"I'm not going to miss a whole year and then try to come back for another season at 33 years old, it doesn't make sense."

Bush entered the NFL after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2006 as the number two overall pick.

He has played in a total of 134 games and gained 9,088 yards from scrimmage during his career.

In his time playing for the Saints, the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills, he has scored 58 career touchdowns.

"I want to play this year. I still feel great," Bush said. "I still feel like I have enough left in the tank to play at a high level, but it's also going to come down to if there's a need for me on certain teams. And then also, if there is a need, it's going to have to be a good fit as well.

"I don't want to go back in a situation just to go back and play. Obviously want to be in a situation where I can obviously be used the right way, be effective, all those different things."