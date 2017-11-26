Business as usual for Jansrud, as Shiffrin dominates in Killington

There were dominant wins for Kjetil Jansrud and Mikaela Shiffrin in Sunday's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup races.

Kjetil Jansrud picked up where he left off in the season-opening men's World Cup super-G race, as Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the women's slalom.

Last season, Norwegian Jansrud won the super-G globe for the second time in his career and it was a successful start to his defence in Lake Louise on Sunday.

Jansrud, a victor at the same venue in 2014, completed his run in a time of one minute and 30.76 seconds

Max Franz came home in second, ahead of Austrian compatriot Hannes Reichelt - who won the final super-G meet of last season.

Aksel Lund Svindal finished in fifth as he continues to work up to full speed after seeing his 2016-17 World Cup season ended by a serious knee injury.

In Killington, Shiffrin completely dominated the field to win the slalom with a combined time of 1:40.91.

The American finished runner-up to Petra Vloha in the season-opening slalom race in Levi last time out and was staring down the barrel of failing to win in three consecutive World Cup participations for the first time since 2014.

But Shiffrin led after the first run and did not relinquish her grip as she won a slalom race in Killington for the second straight year, with Vloha recovering from fifth after the first run to claim second.

Bernadette Schild rounded off the top three, pipping Denise Feierabend who had to settle for fourth.