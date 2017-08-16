Busquets calls for new signings to fill Neymar void

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has called on the club to bring in reinforcements in the aftermath of Neymar's move to PSG.

The Brazilian star moved to Paris in a world-record €222 million deal on August 3, with Barca linked to a number of big-name replacements.

Aside from Paulinho, however, the club have yet to bring in any new players since Neymar's departure.

"It is clear that with Neymar's departure the team has lost out offensively," Busquets said ahead of Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup second leg against Real Madrid.

"It's obvious that you realise what kind of player Ney is."

Neymar Guingamp PSG Ligue 1 08132017 More

Barca have seen bids for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund rejected as they continue to search for a like-for-like replacement.

"Those that come in will be welcomed," Busquets said. "With Neymar's departure there is a lack of attacking players, but as I said before getting better means improving in all positions and all aspects.

"Hopefully as many players of the highest quality can come in.

"There is only one Neymar and now that he is no longer with us we need to look forward and try to improve as a team."

Real Madrid will take a 3-1 aggregate advantage into the second leg of the Super Cup, which takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.