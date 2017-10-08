Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance

Sergio Busquets missed the 3-0 win over Albania but will return to La Roja's starting XI against Israel for a landmark appearance.

Sergio Busquets will make his 100th international appearance against Israel on Monday as part of a much-changed Spain side.

Spain's spot at next year's World Cup in Russia was confirmed on Friday by virtue of their comfortable 3-0 win over Albania and Italy's failure to beat Macedonia.

With their place secure, coach Julen Lopetegui has revealed he will ring the changes for the game at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, including a return for Busquets in what will be a landmark occasion for the Barcelona midfielder.

READ MORE: Scotland’s World Cup dreams shattered

READ MORE: Kane penalty enough as English end campaign unbeaten

READ MORE: Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup



Lopetegui, who is without Gerard Pique and David Silva through suspension, said: "There will be changes, we are going to refresh the team. All the players who are here have the ability of starting. We will try to have the best line-up for the match.

"Sergio will reach the 100 games. He respects his position a lot and is a unique player."